Indiana News

18-year-old shot in chest, killed inside home located in Hope, Indiana

Joseph T. Kidwell, 18, from Fowler, Indiana (Provided Photo Bartholomew County, Indiana)
by: Staff Reports and Alexis Mitchell
Posted: / Updated:

HOPE, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old man was shot in the chest and killed Saturday evening inside of a home, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff.

At 9:52 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Elm Street in Hope, Indiana in regards to a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers pronounced Jesse Bragg, 18, dead on the scene.

Detectives responded to conduct a homicide investigation which resulted in the arrest of Joseph Kidwell, 18, from Fowler, Indiana. He was arrested for reckless homicide which is a level five felony.

Kidwell is being held in the Bartholomew County Jail on a 48 hour hold.

No further details have been released to the public at this time.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden’s 1st state dinner

National /

Lafayette police investigating man found shot dead in ally

Indiana News /

Exploring a memory: Designer re-creates a dress for Diana

National /

Walmart shooting claims teen, young woman, father, mother

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.