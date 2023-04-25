Search
2 charged in shooting death of 28-year-old in South Bend

Treyveon Moore and Genevieve Ashton (Provided Photos/South Bend Police Department via Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Two South Bend residents on Monday faced charges in connection to the shooting death of a 28-year-old man in June, according to police and court records.

Curtis Shelby died after multiple shots were fired just before 10 p.m. June 6 near Marshall Avenue and 33rd Street. That’s outside the Prosper Apartments, which are east of downtown off Jefferson Boulevard.

Treyveon Moore, 19, is charged with two counts of murder, a count of robbery, and a count of armed robbery. His initial court hearing was set for June 12. He was being held on no bond.

Genevieve Ashton, 19, is charged with assisting a criminal in committing murder. Her initial court hearing was set for May 24. Bond for her was set at $1,000 in cash.

South Bend Police Department posted Monday afternoon on Facebook that both were being held at the St. Joseph County jail.

