2 die in Scott County house fires

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Scott County have identified two men who died this week in house fires.

Scott County Sheriff’s deputies were called just before 5 a.m. Wednesday to a fire on Red Bud Lane. That’s just east of the town of Austin in northeastern Scott County.

Firefighters entered the house and found Stephen Webster deceased, the Scott County sheriff’s office said in a release.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

Fire on State Road 3

Later that day, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1400 block of State Road 3 east of Scottsburg where a fire had recently occurred.

“After not hearing from the occupant of the residence for several days, a check of the property resulted in a call to the 911 Central Dispatch Center where a report was made requesting help,” the sheriff’s office said.

The person inside the home, later identified as James Weston of Scott County, was found dead with major burns to his body.

It’s not clear when the fire happened.

Investigators do not suspect foul play and expect to learn more from the results of a scheduled autopsy.