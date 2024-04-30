Search
2 die in small plane crash in northern Indiana

A vehicle belonging to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. (Photo by Elkhart Co. Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
by: Associated Press
BRISTOL, Ind. (AP) — Two people were killed Tuesday when a small plane crashed in a wooded area in northern Indiana, authorities said.

The aircraft crashed around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday in a rural area in the 52000 block of County 21 outside Bristol, roughly 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Fort Wayne, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the deaths of the two occupants of the plane, but no further information about the victims was available.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a single-engine Zenith Air Zodiac CH-601.

