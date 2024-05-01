Single-engine plane crashes in Bartholomew County

A single-engine plane crashed just before 6:30 p.m. April 30, 2024, in southern Bartholomew County Indiana,, the sheriff's office says. (Provided Photo/Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A single-engine plane crashed Tuesday night in southern Bartholomew County, the sheriff’s office says.

The SouthWest Fire Department was the first emergency crew to arrive and find both occupants of the plane were unhurt and had exited on their own.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 7000 block of West Seymour Road. That’s near the border for Bartholomew and Jackson counties, and about a hourlong drive south of downtown Indianapolis.

The Federal Aviation Authority and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating, said a news release from Sgt. Dane Duke of the sheriff’s office.

The plane crash was at least the second in Indiana on Tuesday. Two people were killed Tuesday afternoon when a small plane crashed in a wooded area in northern Indiana’s Elkhart County, authorities said.