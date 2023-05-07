2 hurt in Monroe County turkey hunting accident

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — State conservation officers are investigating after two hunters were injured in a weekend hunting accident at Morgan-Monroe State Forest.

A Fishers man was turkey hunting when he misidentified two other hunters and fired in their direction, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a release Sunday.

The two hunters, identified as a 31-year-old Indianapolis man and a 34-year-old man from Danville, received non-life-threatening injuries.

State conservation officers are reviewing the incident.

Indiana DNR says hunters should always identify the target and what is in front and behind it before shooting while in the field.