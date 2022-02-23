Indiana News

2 killed in Ohio plane crash served in Indiana Air National Guard

by: Associated Press
FOSTORIA, Ohio (AP) — Police say two men are dead after a small plane crashed in northern Ohio.

The single-engine Piper Saratoga was traveling from Illinois to Findlay when the aircraft went down in a wooded area in Seneca County Tuesday night, according to police.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the pilot, 59-year-old Shane Halbrook of Avon, Indiana, and co-pilot, 51-year-old Michael Wright of Casey, Illinois, were killed.

The Indiana Air National Guard says both men were former officers with the guard.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other information is available.

