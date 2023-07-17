21-year-old man arrested for stabbing his grandmother in Carroll County

OAKLEY, Ind. (WISH) — A 21-year-old man was arrested Saturday after police say he stabbed his grandmother multiple times during an altercation in Carroll County.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Carroll County deputies were dispatched to a home in Ockley in reference to a man who attacked his 58-year-old grandmother and fled the scene, according to the Carroll County Sherriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, first responders determined the 58-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with her grandson, Dustin Lindsey.

The grandmother was taken to a hospital in Lafayette. Police did not immediately provide her condition.

Carroll County deputies located Lindsey and took him into custody without incident. Lindey is being held on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery.