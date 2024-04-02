22-year-old charged with impregnating 15-year-old girl

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Fort Wayne said Tuesday they arrested a 22-year-old man for sexual misconduct.

Police say Moises Briones Jr., 22, abused a 15-year-old girl and got her pregnant. The girl named Briones after participating in an interview with detectives.

Officers say DNA confirmed that Briones was the father of the girl’s child.

He was arrested Monday. He faces one felony count of sexual misconduct with a minor. Online jail records did not show Broines incarcerated on Monday night. Court records show Broines paid a $10,000 surety bond, and his initial hearing was set for Thursday morning in Allen Superior Court 6.

Indiana Department of Child Services informed police, leading to an investigation.