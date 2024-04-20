252 Indiana communities get money to help with roads, bridges

(WIBC) — A total of 252 communities across Indiana will get more than $207 million that can be used for things like road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, and other items.

The funding was made available through the state’s Community Crossings Matching Grant Program. State Rep. Jim Pressel, a Republican from Rolling Prairie, says the upgrades are vital. Pressel is also the chair of the House Roads and Transportation Committee.

“Not every town or city has the resources to keep up with the constant maintenance of local roads and bridges. By providing communities additional state funding to tackle infrastructure projects, we are making sure our roads remain safe and functioning for many years to come,” Pressel said.

To qualify for the grant, smaller cities and towns have to provide a 25% match with local money while larger communities provide a 50% match.

See a full list of which communities got funding by going online.

State Rep. Ryan Lauer, a Republican from Columbus, is the vice chair of the House Roads and Transportation Committee. He said, “Hoosiers and businesses rely on safe and dependable roads. These state grants are a great opportunity for communities of all sizes to tackle much-needed road repairs and build for the future.”

The Community Crossings initiative has provided nearly $1.7 billion in state matching funds for local road improvement projects since 2016.

The next call for projects opens up in July.