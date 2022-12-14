Indiana News

27,000 turkeys killed in Martin County due to bird flu

DEDHAM, MA - November 22: Kate, a one year old domestic turkey up for adoption at the Animal Rescue Leagues Animal Care and Adoption Center on November 22, 2022 in Dedham, Massachusetts. (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)
by: Divine Triplett
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Board of Animal Health officials say authorities have destroyed a turkey flock in Martin County due to bird flu.

“On December 12, a commercial turkey flock in Martin County was determined to be at high risk of HPAI exposure,” the board said in a statement Wednesday.

The state says 27,000 birds were killed to prevent the disease from spreading. The farm in Martin County is associated with the Daviess County flock that tested positive on Sunday.

The new flock involved more than 27,000 turkeys that were killed.

