3 facing charges after fatally shooting 1, injuring another, leading police on chase in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Three people were arrested early Friday morning for their connection to a shooting that killed a man and injured another.

The name and age of the man has not been shared yet.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were sent to the 2000 block of St. Mary’s Avenue on the northwest side of Fort Wayne on a report of a shooting.

When investigators arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was said to have nonlife-threatening injuries.

Later, around 7:25 p.m. Friday, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on two suspects, Royal Davis Jr., 36, and Jessica Fuentes, 29, near Williams and Harrison Streets. Davis and Fuentes fled the scene in their car, leading police on a high-speed chase.

The chase ended near Interstate 469 and U.S. 27 after their vehicle crashed. Davis and Fuentes fled on foot, but were quickly taken into custody.

A third suspect in the shooting, Robert Ward, 28, was arrested around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Dubois Street.

The preliminary charges of the three are listed below.

Royal Davis Jr.: Murder, felony murder, attempted murder, resisting law enforcement, fleeing in a vehicle

Jessica Fuentes: Murder, felony murder, attempted murder

Robert Ward: Robbery resulting in death

Davis, Fuentes, and Ward are being held at the Allen County jail. Davis and Fuentes are being held without bond. Ward’s bond is set at $25,000.

Court dates have not been set yet.