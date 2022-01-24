Indiana News

34-year-old dies in snowmobile accident in northeast Indiana

PLEASANT LAKE, Ind. (WISH) — A 34-year-old Angola man died Sunday in a snowmobile accident, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Monday.

Adam Fifield was found dead about 10:45 p.m. Sunday in a creek off Steuben County Road West 500 South about halfway between the I-69 overpass and the unincorporated community of Pleasant Lake.

Aboard a snowmobile, Fifield about 5 p.m. Sunday had left a home in rural Hudson, about a 6-mile trip from where he was found.

Family members were joined by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in searching for Fifield on Sunday.

Steuben County is the northeastern corner of Indiana.