Indiana News

70-year-old faces attempted murder charge in shooting of sheriff’s deputy

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WISH) — A 70-year-old man was arrested on a preliminary charge of attempted murder Wednesday in connection to Saturday’s shooting of a Posey County sheriff’s deputy, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

Paul Wiltshire, of New Harmony, was arrested after being released Wednesday afternoon from the Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. He was being held in the Warrick County Jail in Boonville without bond, the release said. Information about a court hearing or attorney for Wiltshire was not available late Wednesday afternoon, as the case had not yet been filed in online court records.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, Posey County law enforcement went to check on the welfare of a person at a home in the 610 block of Short Street in New Harmony. While police were outside the home, Wiltshire began firing at officers, who returned fire.

Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks, 41, was critically injured in the gunfire. Wiltshire was taken to a hospital for the treatment of gunshot wounds.

State police, who have not yet concluded their investigation, did not provide an update on Hicks’ condition in Wednesday’s news release.