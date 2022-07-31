Indiana News

Abortion protesters vow not to give up after setback

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The chants of abortion rights advocates could be heard by lawmakers inside the Senate chamber Saturday, as they narrowly voted to advance a controversial measure limiting abortion in Indiana.

“Sad, it is heartbreaking, but it is empowering. I will continue to fight whatever it costs,” said Valerie Smith, who drove in from northern Indiana.

She’s traveled back and forth to Indianapolis to protest ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this summer.

“I did not grow up with these restrictions, I do not want my children to grow up with these restrictions, this affects how health is going to be looked at,” said Smith.

Frustrations bubbled over shortly after the vote. Protesters heckled Sen. Michael Young, (R-Indianapolis) as he exited the Senate Chambers. State Troopers had to escort him to the elevators.

“There seems to be a disconnect between what a majority of Hoosiers want and the bills that are passed, a lot of times in this building. I believe it may be because our maps are the most gerrymandered maps in the nation,” said CEO of Women4Change Rima Shahid.

Protesters say they will return next week when the bill moves to the House.