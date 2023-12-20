Allen County sex offender gets 154-year prison sentence for child molesting

An Allen County judge handed 35-year-old Terrance King a 154-year sentence for child molestation as a repeat sex offender. (Provided Photo/Allen County Jail)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man from northern Indiana is likely to spend the rest of his life in prison after being handed a 154-year sentence for child molestation.

The earliest possible release date for 35-year-old Terrance King is Sept. 1, 2131, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

An Allen County judge on Monday sentenced King on five counts of felony child molestation as a repeat sex offender. King was convicted in October following a two-day trial.

Detectives started investigating King in March 2022 after receiving reports that he had sexually abused two children over several years, the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a release Wednesday.

The investigation led to King’s arrest and his eventual conviction.

King was added to the state’s sex offender registry in 2007 after being found guilty of attempted sexual misconduct with a minor.

