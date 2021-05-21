Indiana News

Arson destroys cabin at Indiana historical site; suspect in custody

Police have identified as suspect in a May 20, 2021, arson that destroyed the re-creation of a cabin at the George Rogers Clark Home Site in Falls of the Ohio State Park in Clarksville, Indiana. (Image from Video Provided/WLKY via CNN)

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police on Friday said they have a suspect in custody after a Thursday arson destroyed the re-creation of a cabin at a state historical site.

The fire was reported Thursday evening at the George Rogers Clark Home Site, located in an area known as Clark’s Point that sits near the Falls of the Ohio State Park. That’s across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.

Only a portion of the cabin’s exterior remained after the fire was extinguished, local authorities said. A WLKY-TV helicopter captured the fire live on Thursday.

Clarksville Police Department said Jason Fosse is a suspect in the arson and shared a photo of him on Facebook.

Clark, a Revolutionary War hero, lived in the original cabin from 1803 until 1809, when his health failed; the cabin was destroyed in 1854. The cabin was re-created in 2001 to help the state park tell the story of Clark’s indentured servants. The home site is where Clark’s brother, William, met Meriwether Lewis to begin what’s today known as the Lewis and Clark Expedition. The crossing from St. Louis to Oregon from May 1804-September 1806 explored the newly acquired western portion of the United States after the Louisiana Purchase.

Anyone with information on the arson was asked to call Detective Kevin Conklin at 812-288-7151, Extension 213, or email k.conklin@clarksvillepolice.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.