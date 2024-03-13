Bartholomew Co. deputy injured in altercation with suspect during traffic stop

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Bartholomew County sheriff’s deputy was injured Thursday in an altercation with a domestic battery suspect during a traffic stop, a release said.

Deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of County Road 425 E for an alleged domestic battery investigation just before 6:30 p.m.

Responding officers from Hope Police Department told deputies that the suspect, Bradley Bates, had beaten up a male at the home who had received injuries to his face.

Police say Bates had fled the area in a silver Honda passenger car. The Honda was later located and deputies initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Poshard Dr.

Bates refused to get out of the vehicle and was assisted out by a deputy. Police say that Bates exited the vehicle and became “combative” with officers and hit one of the deputies multiple times in the head.

The deputy separated himself from Bradley and deployed his taser. The deputy received a minor concussion as a result of the altercation.

Bradley was medically cleared from Columbus Regional Hospital and was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges of:

Battery on a law enforcement officer (level 5 felony)

Resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony)

Domestic battery (A misdemeanor)

“First off, I am glad that Deputy Cooper only suffered minor injuries,” said Sheriff Chris Lane in a release. “This situation could have been much worse and I am proud that my deputy relied on his training and experience to handle the situation.”