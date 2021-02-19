Boats catch fire at southern Indiana marina

CELESTINE, Ind. (WISH) — Several boats caught fire Friday morning at a marina in southern Indiana.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources officers were called to Hoosier Hills Marina on Patoka Lake Friday before 10:30 a.m. on reports of a fire at the marina. That’s on the west side of the lake west of the Patoka Lake Nature Center in Dubois County.

A 14-second video posted to the department’s Facebook page shows at least 10 boats on fire.

Details about what caused the fire were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.