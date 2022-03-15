Indiana News

Body found on side of road in Whitley County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a 30-year-old man was found on the side of the road in Whitley County on Monday afternoon under suspicious circumstances.

Indiana State Police say a trooper found the body of Curtis Thomas, of Fort Wayne, laying alongside County Road 700 just north of State Road 14 around 12:45 p.m. That is about five miles west of Fort Wayne.

The cause and manner of Thomas’ death will be determined by an autopsy in Fort Wayne later this week.

Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation should call 260-432-8661.