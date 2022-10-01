Indiana News

Body of a 2-year-old recovered from Big Monon Creek in White County

An Indiana Department of Natural Resources boat for conservation officers. (Photo Provided/IDNR, File)
by: Alexis Mitchell
MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH) — A two-year-old has died after his body was recovered Friday from a creek in White County, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

At 4:57 p.m. Friday, White County communications call center received a 911 call for an unresponsive child that was pulled from Big Monon Creek, in the area of North Crab Apple Loop in the town of Monon.

Monticello is about 89 miles from Indianapolis.

Lifesaving efforts were made on scene prior to the child being taken to the Indiana University White Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Indiana Conservation officers are investigating this incident.

The cause of death is pending autopsy results.

