Candidate filing begins for Indiana’s May primary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday is an important day for Hoosiers seeking political office in 2024 — it’s the first day of candidate filing for the May primary.

The filing period opened at 8 a.m. local time for candidates who wish to be on the Democrat or Republican primary ballot.

Minor party, independent, and write-in candidates will be allowed to submit declaration of candidacy paperwork for the November election later in the year, after the primary is held on May 7.

“We know 2024 is going to be a big election year and today is the official start of filing. As Indiana’s Chief Election Officer, I’m excited to welcome candidates into the Secretary of State’s Office so they can officially file their candidacy,” Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales said in a release.

Candidates have until noon on Feb. 9 to submit their paperwork. Indiana law forbids election officials from accepting filings after the deadline.

Wednesday is also the first day a Democrat or Republican candidate for president, U.S. Senator, or governor may file a petition of nomination with a county voting office for verification of signatures.

Click here for more information from the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Where to file

Candidates for federal, statewide, state legislative, and judicial offices including county prosecuting attorneys must file declaration of candidacy with the Indiana Secretary of State or the Indiana Election Division. Filings will be accepted 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekdays.