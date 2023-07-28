Child drowns at Howard County campground

WINDFALL, Ind. (WISH) — A child drowned at a Howard County campground on Thursday, according to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 7 p.m. Thursday, first responders were sent to Beaver Point Campground on reports of a missing juvenile. The campground is on the north side of Windfall.

Upon their arrival, they began searching the water for the missing child.

Just before 8 p.m., the child was found and brought to shore, according to a Friday press release.

After CPR was started, the child was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

The investigation is still ongoing.