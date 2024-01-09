Closings and delays for Jan. 9, 2024
Here’s a look at the closings and delays for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.
The following school district is closed Tuesday due to a water main break:
- Western Wayne Schools
Several schools and school corporations in northern Indiana are operating on two-hour delays on Tuesday due to winter weather.
The following organizations are under a 2-hour delay:
- Caston Schools
- Eastern Howard Schools
- Frontier Schools
- Greentown Public Library
- Jay School Corporation
- Lewis Cass Schools
- Maconaquah Schools
- North Miami Community Schools
- North White Schools
- Northwestern Schools – Howard County
- Oak Hill United School Corporation
- Peru Community Schools
- Redeemer Lutheran School
- Sts. Joan of Arc & Patrick School – Kokomo
- Taylor Community Schools
- Tipton Community Schools
- Tri-Central Community Schools
- Western Schools