Closings and delays for Jan. 9, 2024

Snow covers the school buses in a parking lot on March 5, 2013. Winter weather has forced more than a dozen school delays, mostly in northern Indiana, on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

Here’s a look at the closings and delays for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

The following school district is closed Tuesday due to a water main break:

  • Western Wayne Schools

Several schools and school corporations in northern Indiana are operating on two-hour delays on Tuesday due to winter weather.

The following organizations are under a 2-hour delay:

  • Caston Schools
  • Eastern Howard Schools
  • Frontier Schools
  • Greentown Public Library
  • Jay School Corporation
  • Lewis Cass Schools
  • Maconaquah Schools
  • North Miami Community Schools
  • North White Schools
  • Northwestern Schools – Howard County
  • Oak Hill United School Corporation
  • Peru Community Schools
  • Redeemer Lutheran School
  • Sts. Joan of Arc & Patrick School – Kokomo
  • Taylor Community Schools
  • Tipton Community Schools
  • Tri-Central Community Schools
  • Western Schools

