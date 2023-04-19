Columbia City man arrested for child pornography

A logo for the Indiana State Police. (WISH Photo)

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — On September 6, 2022, the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an investigation after receiving a tip that an online account had been used for child exploitation.

Investigators identified the owner of the online account to be John Cowdin ll, 42, of Columbia City, IN. The Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for Cowdin’s arrest.

On Tuesday, The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department arrested Cowdin ll at his place of employment in Columbia City.

Anyone having any information related to internet crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or make a report to NCMEC at https://report.cybertip.org/.