Columbus man arrested after crashing into 2 police vehicles during pursuit

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday morning after crashing into two patrol vehicles during a short pursuit, police say.

At 9:10 a.m., Columbus Police Department officers saw a suspect, identified as 42-year-old Randall Brown, in a case involving a protection order violation, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on Brown while he was driving north near Columbus City Hall on Second Street. Instead of stopping, he continued driving north in a nearby alley and turned onto Third Street.

Moments later, Brown attempted to turn his vehicle around on Third Street and struck a pickup truck.

Officers attempted to box Brown’s truck in, and he reportedly put his vehicle in reverse, hitting and damaging two patrol vehicles. Brown was taken into custody and arrested for invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

He was being held Wednesday at the Bartholomew County Jail with a 48-hour hold.

Police did not say if anyone was injured during the pursuit.