Indiana News

Columbus police searching for road rage shooting suspect

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Columbus are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect in a Thursday afternoon road rage shooting.

At around 4:40 p.m., officers with the Columbus Police Department were called to Indianapolis Road near Brian Drive. That’s a commercial area south of U.S. 31 and about two miles northwest of downtown Columbus.

Officers spoke with a man who said his vehicle had been sideswiped by the driver of a sport utility vehicle that was passing him on Indianapolis Road, the Columbus Police Department said in a statement.

The man told police that when he pulled his vehicle to the side of the road to check for damage, the driver of the SUV shot at his vehicle multiple times.

Police say the man was grazed by one of the bullets but was not seriously injured.

The suspect was described by police as a Black male in his early to mid-20s. Police say the suspect had shoulder-length dreadlocks and was driving a newer-model SUV, possibly a GMC Terrain, that was red in color.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-3600. Tips can be submitted anonymously.