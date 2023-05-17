Come see cops on a rooftop & help Special Olympics Indiana

CARMEL, Ind. (The REPORTER) — The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics Indiana will hold the ninth-annual Cop on a Rooftop at participating Dunkin’ locations statewide this Friday. During these events, LETR officers will be stationed on rooftops to collect money that will go directly to support programming for Special Olympics athletes in Indiana.

Locally, patrons can support Special Olympics Indiana from 5 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 19 at the Dunkin’ location at 2560 E. 146th St., east of U.S. 31. Click here to a full list of participating locations across the state.

Special Olympics families and guests are invited to join Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office officials to show their support for Special Olympics Indiana. Dunkin’ guests who donate to Cop on a Rooftop will receive a coupon for a free donut. Guests who donate $10 or more will receive a coupon for a free medium hot coffee.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest grassroots fundraising program benefitting Special Olympics throughout the world. In the first three years, Indiana LETR’s Cop on a Rooftop events have raised more than $118,000 for Special Olympics Indiana. All the funds raised through Cop on a Rooftop helps support sports training and competition along with health, education, and leadership program opportunities for more than 16,000 children and adults across Indiana with intellectual disabilities.