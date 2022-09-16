Indiana News

Competitive eaters ‘The Hungry Couple’ to take on tenderloin challenge

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jumbo pork tenderloin sandwiches are an Indiana tradition. Two competitive eaters — who also happen to be husband and wife — will get a taste of this tradition on Friday in a very special, very tasty competition.

Competitive eater Miki Sudo and her husband, Nick Wehry, will chow down during One-Eyed Jack’s “Titanic Two-Handed Tenderloin Challenge” at One-Eyed Jack’s Celebration Station in Winamac.

Instead of competing against each other, Sudo and Wehry will each take on some celebrity guests.

Sudo, winner of the 2022 Nathan’s hot dog eating contest, will compete against Kelsey Mitchell and Destanni Henderson of the Indiana Fever. All three will be tasked with tackling a massive tenderloin sandwich.

“It’s a 7-pound titanic pork tenderloin sandwich and two pounds of tots,” Sudo said Friday on Daybreak.

Wehry will be racing against two Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders to see who can down their dishes the fastest.

“I’ll try to set the speed record and now we’ll see how it goes nine times. The food is no easy feat,” Wehry told Daybreak. “(Let’s) see how fast you can get the sandwich down and see if maybe they can pull off an upset.”

Wehry says he’s looking forward to the challenge, even if he’s not really familiar with Indiana’s favorite sandwich.

“I haven’t personally taken on a tenderloin sandwich. You know, I’m excited because it looks outstanding. I watched a couple of YouTube videos that have circulated of other competitors that have come to take it on. Looks crunchy but delicious.”

To date, five people have finished One-Eyed Jack’s Titanic Two-Handed Tenderloin Challenge, including Westfield resident Joey Chestnut. Those who complete the challenge get several prizes and will have their photo displayed on the restaurant’s wall of fame.