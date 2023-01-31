Indiana News

Coroner: Fort Wayne woman dies in apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne woman died in a Sunday night apartment fire, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Monday afternoon.

Fort Wayne Fire Department was called about 7:40 p.m. Sunday to a report of smoke in an apartment in the 3900 block of Taylor Street. That’s off Ardmore Avenue near Noll Park and Lindley Elementary School.

Diana Lynne Smith, 57, was found dead in an adjacent apartment.

Smith’s cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation and thermal burns.

Investigators by Monday afternoon had not shared a possible cause of the fire.