Crews search for Indianapolis man after ice cracks on Lake Michigan

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Conservations officers are trying to locate an Indianapolis man after shelf ice broke on Lake Michigan.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is trying to find 22-year-old Bryce Dunfee.
Investigators say Dunfee and four others had walked out onto the ice on Monday night at West Beach at Indiana Dunes National Park. The group tried to get to shore after the ice began to crack, but Dunfee fell in.
DNR says large waves and unstable ice kept the group from being able to reach Dunfee.
Officers say Dunfee was wearing a gray shirt with black sleeves, khaki pants and black shoes.