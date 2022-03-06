Indiana News

Crews unearth historic stonework at Indiana golf course

by: Associated Press
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — Crews doing maintenance work on an Indiana golf course unearthed stonework from the Works Progress Administration, the Depression-era program that provided jobs across the U.S.

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood said an island, stone bridge, cobblestone paths and a fork of a creek were found at Eberhart-Petro Golf Course by workers with the St. Joseph County Drainage Board.

The South Bend Tribune reported it’s the second time in two years that WPA stonework was uncovered at the public golf course.

About one year ago, stone walls were discovered when an underground pipe began to fail and crews dug it up, opening a creek that had flowed through the pipe.

Wood says the city will try to maintain the stonework. He said a plaque is being planned to mark the structures.

