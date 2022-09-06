Indiana News

DNR: Man’s body pulled from Sullivan County lake

An Indiana Department of Natural Resources boat for conservation officers. (Photo Provided/Indiana Department of Natural Resources, File)

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana conservation officers were investigating the death of a man whose body was found Monday in Sullivan Lake.

Just before 4 p.m., emergency crews were called to the lake at Sullivan County Park after a swimmer went underwater and failed to resurface.

Conservation officers arrived and started searching the lake with divers and sonar.

Divers found the man’s body in eight feet of water just after 8 p.m., the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement.

Conservation officers say the man was from the Sullivan County community of Paxton, but his name was being withheld pending family notification. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.