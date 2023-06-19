DNR: Rescue divers recover woman’s body from Robinson Lake

HOBART, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after recovering a woman’s body from a lake who drowned while trying to be rescued Sunday afternoon.

At 12:53 p.m. Sunday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the beach area near the 5200 block of Liverpool Road on a report of two swimmers struggling in the water. That is located at Robinson Lake.

Officers say one male was rescued by a witness, and a woman went missing in the water and did not resurface.

At 3:03 p.m., a Department of Natural Resource law enforcement diver located and recovered the woman with assistance from local law enforcement divers. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are withholding the woman’s identity due to the ongoing investigation.