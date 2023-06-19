Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

DNR: Rescue divers recover woman’s body from Robinson Lake

Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officer boat (Provided Photo/Indiana DNR)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

HOBART, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after recovering a woman’s body from a lake who drowned while trying to be rescued Sunday afternoon.

At 12:53 p.m. Sunday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the beach area near the 5200 block of Liverpool Road on a report of two swimmers struggling in the water. That is located at Robinson Lake.

Officers say one male was rescued by a witness, and a woman went missing in the water and did not resurface.

At 3:03 p.m., a Department of Natural Resource law enforcement diver located and recovered the woman with assistance from local law enforcement divers. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are withholding the woman’s identity due to the ongoing investigation.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indy Irish Fest says it’s...
Local News /
42,000 pounds of Johnsonville Beddar...
Business /
Chlöe Bailey to headline Tina...
Entertainment /
Biden plans 4 fundraisers in...
Political News /
Judge issues order that Trump...
Political News /
Sir Rod Stewart leaving rock ‘n’...
All Indiana /
Girls Inc. Indy ‘Girl Dad’...
Local News /
1 killed and almost 2...
National News /