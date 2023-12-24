Elkhart man killed in police shooting in northern Indiana; state police investigating

Logo for Indiana State Police. State police are investigating in St. Joseph and Marshall Counties after police fatally shot an Elkhart man during a pursuit on Dec. 24, 2023. (Provided Photo/ISP Jasper District)

ROSELAND, Ind. (WISH) — An Elkhart man died early Sunday morning in a police shooting following a pursuit in Marshall and St. Joseph counties.

The man was identified by Indiana State Police as 54-year-old Johnny Lee Wood.

State police say that police were called to the 200 block of South Dixie Way in Roseland, Indiana, on a report of shots fired around 5:08 a.m. Sunday.

A deputy with the St. Joseph Police Department soon after spotted the suspect vehicle, a black 2004 Lincoln SUV driven by Wood, and tried to pull him over. Wood then fled from the officer, and a pursuit began. Mishawaka Police Department officers eventually joined.

The chase continued until Wood drove his SUV into a cornfield a half-mile south of the intersection of Elm and Tyler roads in Marshall County. Wood then continued the pursuit on foot.

Police eventually found Wood, and a St. Joseph County deputy and a Mishawaka police officer fired their weapons at him.

Wood was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police say an autopsy is set for Tuesday.

Roseland, Indiana, is part of Clay Township in St. Joseph County, just north of South Bend.