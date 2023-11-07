Elkhart police officer shot, suspect killed, during SWAT standoff

Elkhart Police Cpl. Jonathon Carver. Carver was shot during a SWAT standoff in Elkhart, Indiana, on Nov. 6, 2023. The suspect in the standoff was also struck by gunfire, and later died due to this injuries. (Provided Photo/Elkhart Police Department)

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — An Elkhart police officer was struck by gunfire during a SWAT standoff that ended with one man dead late Monday night.

The name or age of the man who died has not been released yet.

The officer was identified as Cpl. Jonathon Carver. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Elkhart Police Department says around 10 p.m. Tuesday, the Elkhart County SWAT team was called to assist in executing a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of West Franklin Street. That’s in a neighborhood near the St. Joseph River.

Police say that as officers approached the home, gunfire directed at the officers rang out from the residence.

In the midst of the shooting, Carver was hit. He was treated at a nearby hospital and later released.

Elkhart police and the SWAT team then set up a perimeter around the home. SWAT also deployed several methods, including using tear gas, to clear the home after communication ended.

SWAT officers were finally able to enter the residence around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say they are working to gather more information on the incident. No other injuries were reported.

Elkhart is in northern Indiana, about 3 hours from Indianapolis.