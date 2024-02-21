Evansville police horse Blondie dies at 17

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Evansville police on Tuesday were mourning the death of police horse Blondie.

She was 17 years old.

Officers say she joined the department when the Mounted Patrol restarted in 2015. They say she helped train their current horses that are still in the unit.

A Facebook post from the department says she was laid to rest Saturday surrounded by her family.

The post, in part, said, “Blondie was often seen out in the community as she participated in hundreds of community events. Kids and adults of all ages loved Blondie. She helped break the ice when people would come up to say hello and start a conversation with the Mounted Patrol Officers. There are countless stories of citizens coming up to pet and love on Blondie while telling us about their childhood horse memories.”

