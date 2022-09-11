Indiana News

Fatal crash in Shelby County leaves 2 dead

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A fatal crash Friday evening killed two people from Marion, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

On Saturday around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a fatal crash in the area of North State Road 9 and County Road 750 North, police said.

According to police, a van traveling northbound on SR 9 hit the back of a hay baler being pulled by a tractor. The van then proceeded into the southbound lane striking an RV head-on.

Sherry Freel, 67, from Marion and Vincent Justice, 66, from Marion were killed in the crash. A child in the van was taken to Riley Hospital, police said.

According to police, the driver of the RV was taken to Methodist Hospital.

Police are not sure of an exact number of passengers in the RV, but do not believe anyone had any serious injuries.

Police does not believe that the driver of the tractor was injured.

The condition of the child taken to Riley Hospital was not yet given by police.

This crash remains under investigation.