FEMA in Indiana to help with tornado recovery effort

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The federal government is urging those affected by the recent deadly tornadoes to apply for assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency gave an update Friday on the recovery efforts around the state. The president declared a disaster declaration for 12 counties: Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan, and White.

FEMA already has teams in those counties and has made contact with about 250 survivors. The agency says it’s only received about 500 applications at this point.

“We’re here for you, and we are here to support you, and we will do what we can to insure that you have the resources you need for your recovery,” said Craig Browning, external affairs director at FEMA.

FEMA says so far more than $482,000 has been allocated to storm survivors.