Filter blocked 70,000 emails to Indiana lawmakers on bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A spam filter blocked as many as 70,000 emails sent to Indiana legislators about a contentious bill that aimed to place restrictions on teaching about racism and political topics.

The Indiana State Teachers Association said it found out less than a week before the legislative session ended early Wednesday about the trouble with emails sent through a form on its website.

The Indianapolis Star reports the teachers union believes the messages had been blocked since January and that fewer than half of the nearly 120,000 emails sent through its website were delivered.

The General Assembly’s technology agency said it limits how many emails can come from a single source to protect against email spam attacks.