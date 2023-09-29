Fort Wayne kayaker discovers body in Maumee River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A body was discovered by a Fort Wayne kayaker on the south side of the Maumee River Thursday afternoon.

At 5 p.m. Thursday, a kayaker discovered what appeared to be a body on the south side of the Maumee River, around the 800 block of Tecumseh Street. Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were dispatched to the area. Upon the officers’ arrival, a floating body was discovered. The Fort Wayne Fire Department arrived shortly after to confirm the body to be dead at the scene.

The Department of Natural Resources and the Allen County Coroner were called to the scene to investigate the incident. The Fort Wayne Fire Department’s dive team was utilized. Investigators did not release any details on the identity of the body.

The incident remains under investigation. Officials ask that anyone with information contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.