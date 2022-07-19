Indiana News

Fort Wayne man admits reduced charge in boy’s beating death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne man has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in the death of his girlfriend’s toddler son, who authorities said was battered so badly it ripped his heart in half.

Twenty-eight-year-old Shaquille Rowe pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter on Monday.

If a judge accepts his plea agreement, it calls for him to spend 20 years in prison followed by five years of probation. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 12.

Rowe originally was charged with felony counts of murder, aggravated battery and neglect in the death of 17-month-old Aiden Clark in May 2021.