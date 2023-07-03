Fort Wayne man found dead in backyard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne man was found dead in the backyard of a residence Sunday, police say.

At 8 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 800 block of West Creighton Apartments on a report of an unconscious and unresponsive person in the backyard of a residence. When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive adult male in the backyard of the residence.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the deceased man’s identity along with the cause of death after an autopsy has been completed. This case remains under investigation.