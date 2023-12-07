Fort Wayne police investigating fatal stabbing at Kroger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred at a Kroger Thursday morning.

At 10:31 a.m. Thursday, a man threatened staff at a Kroger grocery store located in the 7000 block of Bluffton Road. The man left and police were disregarded. The man returned to the store around 11:06 a.m. and stabbed an adult female employee, fleeing in a vehicle shortly after. Kroger staff provided aid to the injured employee until law enforcement and medical services arrived.

The injured employee was transported in life-threatening condition to a local hospital, where she died from her wounds.

Fort Wayne officers and detectives are attempting to identify and locate the suspect. Investigators believe this was a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public. The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity.