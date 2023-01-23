Indiana News

Fulton County police searching for suspect in armed robbery of gas station

KEWANNA, Ind. (WISH) — Police are looking for a male suspect who armed robbed a gas station and stole a truck in Fulton County.

According to sheriffs, at 8:23 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a reported armed robbery at the Country Mark Gas Station located at 312 N Troutman St in Kewanna.

Investigators say a man entered the store and waved a gun demanding money. The suspect fled north on State Rd 17 in a red truck with cash.

While on the scene, deputies learned the Rochester Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle. According to a release Sunday, the reported stolen truck was described as a red, quad cab Ford F150.

Police believe both incidents are related. No injuries were reported during the time of the crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Matt Utter at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 574-223-2819 or Crime Stoppers at 574-223-7867.