Indiana News

Girl arrested after shooting another girl in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — One girl was in critical condition after another girl shot her Wednesday morning, Fort Wayne police say.

Police were called to “an unknown problem” about 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Picadilly Circle. That’s in a housing addition on the city’s south side off South Hanna Street north of U.S. 27/Lafayette Street.

The injured girl was found in a home’s backyard. She was taken to an area hospital.

The arrested girl was found at another location, which police did not disclose in a media announcement issued Wednesday night. She faces a preliminary charge of attempted murder, police say.

Neither girl was identified, and their ages were not provided. Indiana law generally does not release court records of people 18 and younger unless the person is charged as an adult.