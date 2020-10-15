Indiana News

Grandfather pleads guilty in Puerto Rico cruise ship death

Chloe Wiegand fell to her death from the 11th story of a cruise ship in Puerto Rico on July 7, 2019. (Provided Photo/Wiegand family)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A grandfather accused in the fatal fall of his young granddaughter from an 11th-story window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico last year has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide.

Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso, Indiana, earlier said he would drop a not-guilty plea to help end what he called “this nightmare” for his family.

Eighteen-month-old Chloe Wiegand slipped from his grasp and fell about 150 feet from an open window of Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Freedom of the Seas ship in July 2019.

Puerto Rico prosecutor Laura Hernández said Thursday that Anello would be sentenced Dec. 10.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Restaurant, bar owners affected by COVID-19 can now apply for city’s HELP grants

Local /

Study: Indiana among ‘Best States for the Middle Class’

Inside INdiana Business /

I-65 shut down in both directions in Boone County

Local /

IMPD investigating fatal crash on southeast side

Local /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.