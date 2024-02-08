Hammond gang leader to spend life in prison for killing of 16-year-old girl, man

HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A Hammond gang member was sentenced to three life sentences for a gang-related activity resulting in the murders of a 16-year-old girl and a 33-year-old man in 2015.

Eduardo Luciana, 35, was sentenced Luciana was sentenced to two life sentences for using a firearm to commit each murder. He was also sentenced to life in prison for conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity along with 240 months for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute cocaine and marijuna, U.S. Attorney Clifford Johnson announced.

All sentences will run concurrently.

According to court docs, on June 29, 2015, Luciano, who was a leader of a criminal street gang — Hammond faction of the Latin Counts — and other members formulated a plan to shoot and kill members of a rival street gang, Latin Kings.

The Latin Kings were attending a vigil for a slain member in the 5500 block of Beall Avenue in Hammond, Indiana. At the vigil, gang members from the Latin Count drove to the area of the vigil and fired multiple shots into the crowd.

Christopher White, 33, was visiting family on Beall Avenue when he was shot in front of a family member’s home, and later died. Lauren Calvillo, 16, was shot and killed while on the front porch of the home, court docs say.