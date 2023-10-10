Hammond man arrested, accused of possessing child pornography

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An investigation by the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led to the arrest of a man from Hammond.

Investigators received more than a dozen cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children related to a specific telephone number.

State police say that telephone number was linked to 60-year-old Lawrence Taylor.

After an investigation, a search warrant was granted by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators say Taylor had child sexual abuse materials. He was taken into custody last Tuesday and transported to the Lake County Jail.

Online court records show Taylor faces four felony counts of possession of child pornography.

An initial hearing date has not been set.