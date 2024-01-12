Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

High-speed chase in Gibson County led to arrest of 19-year-old

Fernando Ramirez, 19, of Owensville. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, Ind. (WISH) — A traffic stop led to a high-speed chase in Gibson County Thursday night, ending with a 19-year-old Owensville man in handcuffs, police say.

An Indiana State Trooper pulled over Fernando Ramirez, who allegedly was speeding at around 8:30 p.m. on State Road 41, going 75 in a 60-mph zone. Ramirez then sped off as the state trooper was approaching. A high-speed chase ensued as he fled northbound on 41, eventually east on County Road 350.

Ramirez would then crash into a ditch at the East 350, South 350 County Road intersection. He then proceeded to flee on foot but was found hiding soon after. Ramirez was taken to the Gibson County Jail, where he was being held on Friday.

Ramirez faces preliminary charges including:

  • Resisting law enforcement
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of paraphernalia
  • Driving while intoxicated

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Judge orders Indiana to strike...
News /
Local restaurant ends 10-year run...
Local News /
They’re not aliens. That’s the...
International News /
Biden says Austin still has...
National News /
A refugee bear from a...
International News /
Winter storms cancel 1,900 flights...
Weather Stories /
Beech Grove police investigating shooting...
Crime Watch 8 /
Meet Alexxys Standish, new Indiana...
Indiana News /