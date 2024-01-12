High-speed chase in Gibson County led to arrest of 19-year-old

PRINCETON, Ind. (WISH) — A traffic stop led to a high-speed chase in Gibson County Thursday night, ending with a 19-year-old Owensville man in handcuffs, police say.

An Indiana State Trooper pulled over Fernando Ramirez, who allegedly was speeding at around 8:30 p.m. on State Road 41, going 75 in a 60-mph zone. Ramirez then sped off as the state trooper was approaching. A high-speed chase ensued as he fled northbound on 41, eventually east on County Road 350.

Ramirez would then crash into a ditch at the East 350, South 350 County Road intersection. He then proceeded to flee on foot but was found hiding soon after. Ramirez was taken to the Gibson County Jail, where he was being held on Friday.

Ramirez faces preliminary charges including: